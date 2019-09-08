Home

Kathryn Morris
1930 - 2019
Kathryn Morris Obituary
Kathryn "Kay" Morris, 89, of Bolton, CT, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on August 30, 2019. Kay was born to the late Charles and Theresa (Kopteros), who emigrated to the U.S. from Greece. She leaves behind her loving sister Marcena Morris, with whom she shared her life. Marcie will miss her very much. Kay is also survived by several nieces and a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as many cousins and special friends. She is predeceased by her brothers Peter and George Morris. After working many years, Kay retired from United Technologies. Her love for travel has taken her to every continent! She was an avid skier; and one could always find her outside, either swimming or exercising in her pool, and working in her gardens/yard. The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU at St. Francis for their attentiveness and compassion. The funeral will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 10, at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Please visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
