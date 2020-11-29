1/1
Kathryn Rodgers
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Molloy Rodgers, 97, passed away on Friday, November, 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles A. Rodgers, Jr. Born in Hartford on April 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Judge Thomas J. Molloy and Kathryn Hartnett Molloy. Kathryn grew up in Hartford and was fortunate to live down the street from Elizabeth Park, where she made many happy memories of skating on the pond and the enjoying the rose garden gazebo. After graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, she attended secretarial school. In 1943, at the age of 20, she enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Stationed in Florida and New York City as a SPAR, she often spoke of her time in the service and the experiences she had. Married 67 years, she and Charles raised four children in Hartford and then in Newington. After her children were grown, she became an employee of Newington Children's Hospital for 20 years and was an asset to the staff and patients. A woman of abundant energy, she began running at age 57. A proud member of the Hartford Track Club, she ran in the Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure and the Senior Olympics, amongst others. A devoted fan of all dogs, she enjoyed and cared for many in her lifetime. She leaves her children, Charles A. Rodgers, III, (Marie), William H. Rodgers (Karen), Martha J. Chuprevich and Linda R. Pranitis (Vincent); grandchildren, Andrew Rodgers (Jen), Emilie Rodgers (Jeff), Elise Rodgers (Mike), Erika Rodgers (Ryan), Sarah Harding (Brian), John Chuprevich (Dawn), and Caitlin Pranitis (Jeremy); and four great- grandchildren; as well as extended family. Famous for her "Irish Goodbye", as it became known in our family, she would disappear at the end of a gathering. On the way out she could be heard saying, "Stop talking Charlie, its time to go." She will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Mountain Commons and Jefferson House for their compassion and skilled care. In memory of Kathryn, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. She will be laid to rest with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, in the spring. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved