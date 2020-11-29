Kathryn Molloy Rodgers, 97, passed away on Friday, November, 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles A. Rodgers, Jr. Born in Hartford on April 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Judge Thomas J. Molloy and Kathryn Hartnett Molloy. Kathryn grew up in Hartford and was fortunate to live down the street from Elizabeth Park, where she made many happy memories of skating on the pond and the enjoying the rose garden gazebo. After graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, she attended secretarial school. In 1943, at the age of 20, she enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Stationed in Florida and New York City as a SPAR, she often spoke of her time in the service and the experiences she had. Married 67 years, she and Charles raised four children in Hartford and then in Newington. After her children were grown, she became an employee of Newington Children's Hospital for 20 years and was an asset to the staff and patients. A woman of abundant energy, she began running at age 57. A proud member of the Hartford Track Club, she ran in the Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure and the Senior Olympics, amongst others. A devoted fan of all dogs, she enjoyed and cared for many in her lifetime. She leaves her children, Charles A. Rodgers, III, (Marie), William H. Rodgers (Karen), Martha J. Chuprevich and Linda R. Pranitis (Vincent); grandchildren, Andrew Rodgers (Jen), Emilie Rodgers (Jeff), Elise Rodgers (Mike), Erika Rodgers (Ryan), Sarah Harding (Brian), John Chuprevich (Dawn), and Caitlin Pranitis (Jeremy); and four great- grandchildren; as well as extended family. Famous for her "Irish Goodbye", as it became known in our family, she would disappear at the end of a gathering. On the way out she could be heard saying, "Stop talking Charlie, its time to go." She will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Mountain Commons and Jefferson House for their compassion and skilled care. In memory of Kathryn, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. She will be laid to rest with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, in the spring. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.