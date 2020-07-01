Kathy Ann Holland was born Kathy Ann Blodgett on March 18, 1953 in Peoria, IL. Kathy passed at her home in Newington surrounded by family and friends on June 22, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Kathy was a member of the US Navy from 1972 - 1976. She retired from Robinson and Cole of Hartford in 2016 after 30 years as a legal secretary. Kathy is She is preceded in death by her husband, Craig R. Holland of Newington. And Kathy is survived by her son Nick (Kristen) of Breinigsville PA, and daughter Kylie (Bobby) of Newington, CT. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jade, Isabella, Victor, Kallie, RJ, and Derrick, as well as Kathy's mother, Elizabeth A Blodgett and sister, Karen Hein both of Midland, MI. Kathy will be buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Middletown, CT. at a date to be announced. Donations in her honor to SPCA of Connecticut www.spcact.org/makeadonation
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.