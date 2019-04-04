Resources More Obituaries for Kathy Balcom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathy Balcom

Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved girl passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Kingston Hospital. Kathy was born on August 12,1980 in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was the loving daughter of Jim and Sharon Stender. Kathy moved to the area where she met the love of her life Jeffrey. She and Jeffrey had an inseparable bond. The love they shared was incredible. Kathy and Jeff got married on July 23,2005 in Arkville. At that time their first child was born, Shyana. They then had two more children Octavien and Gaven. Kathy's children were her life! When Kathy wasn't busy working she was off to one of her kids soccer practices or games.Kathy could always be heard cheering her children on, on the sidelines. Kathy also had a love for gardening. Among the other favorite things Kathy enjoyed were car shows with her husband. They would enter contests and often win. She also liked to hunt. Another favorite was going to the beach. She loved the sound of the ocean. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with friends and family at gatherings she would put together. In addition to husband, kids, family and friends, Kathy also loved her animals. Kathy and Jeff were dog breeders and she also loved her cats. Kathy was a very strong, loving, caring, tough woman. She was everything her family dreamed of having. Kathy worked most of her life as an LPN. She was passionate about her work. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey and their three beautiful children Shyana, Gaven and Octavien. Also surviving are Kathy's parent's Jim and Sharon Stender and in-laws Carolyn and Bob Storey and by her grandparents DB and Myrna Smith. Her siblings Donald Smith, Lexie Stender, AJ Stender, Hannah Johnstone and Tim Perkins survive her too. Kathy had many nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored very much. Kathy had a few very special people in her life who she loved dearly and was always there for. Kathy was predeceased by her grandfather Raymond Mackey Roberts. Calling hours will be at the Hynes funeral home, Friday April 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11:a.m. The family will have a gathering following at Drybrook Community Hall in Arkville, N.Y. In leiu of flowers please make contributions for the children of Jeff and Kathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries