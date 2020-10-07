Kathy Hickey

Kathy (Holmstrom) Hickey, 77, of Plainville, passed away Friday (October 2, 2020) at the Summit in Plantsville. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Ralph and Louise (Herrmann) Holmstrom, she was a graduate of New Britain High School Class of 1961. A former New Britain resident, she lived in Plainville since 1964. Kathy was a Paralegal for several local Attorney's, retiring in 2014. She was a former member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and of the Church of Our Savior in Plainville. Kathy was a Past Matron of Fredrica Chapter, Order of Eastern Star in Plainville; was a former Grand Officer of the CT Order of Eastern Star; and was an avid country western dancer and avid sports fan, especially enjoying UConn Men's and Women's Basketball. Surviving is a son, Scott Hickey and his fiancée Lisa Perazzelli of Oakland Park, FL; her longtime companion James Murray of Prospect; two sisters, Donna Brown and her husband Larry of South Windsor; Jane Holmstrom and her companion and former husband Joe Kozalka of Kensington; a grandson, S.J. Magnusson-Hickey; her niece Jennifer Conner (Steve); nephew Aaron Brown (Tracey); and great nieces and nephews Colum, Kylie, Kenzie Conner and Leah, Riley, Ayla Brown. Funeral services are Saturday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. Members of Fredrica Chapter, OES will conduct their ritual Friday 6:45 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
