Kathy M. Sweeney
Kathy M. Sweeney, beloved wife of Ed Sweeney of West Hartford, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hebrew Home. Kathy was born in Japan on a US Military Base to Ted and Muriel Deck. She returned to the United States and grew up in the Suffield area. Kathy met her husband Ed on a blind date in 1979, and they married in 1982 spending the rest of their lives together in West Hartford. She worked for Industrial Risk Insurers in Hartford, a part of G.E. Kathy's Catholic faith was a strong foundation for her, she was a long time and active parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist (St. Gianna's Parish) in West Hartford, where she taught CCD and was a weekly Mass attendee. In addition to Ed she is survived by her daughter Christine Routhier and her husband Ken, and her grandchild Sarah Routhier. Her four sisters, Karen, Norma, Patricia, and Theresa as well as other extended family and friends mourn her passing. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 with her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (St. Mark the Evangelist) 467 S. Quaker Lane West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (St. Mark the Evangelist)
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
