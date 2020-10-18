Kathy Rae Judd passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was 77. She will be forever remembered by her family and friends for her lively laughter, generous spirit, and selfless devotion to family. Born in 1942 in New Haven, CT, Kathy grew up in neighboring East Haven, CT. It was here that she first realized the joy of reading, and for the rest of her life she found delight and comfort in books. She also demonstrated an innate desire to help people. Joining the International Order of Rainbow Girls, a charity and service organization, Kathy's naturally giving personality led her peers to elect her to their highest leadership position, Worthy Advisor. As an adult, Kathy moved to her mother's hometown, Ivoryton, CT, to raise her two children. Not until her son and daughter had grown up and graduated from high school did she meet the love of her life, educator Edward Judd. They married in 1994 and settled in nearby Deep River, CT, where Kathy happily lived her remaining years. Over the years, Kathy's fondness for reading led her to discover a talent for writing poetry, and later in her life, she became an accomplished and published poet. The inspiration for some of her poems came from nature. With a longstanding appreciation for the great outdoors, she welcomed any chance to revel in the beauty of the New England landscape by camping, biking, hiking, or simply taking long walks. At home, she could often be found outside, relishing the fresh air by digging in the dirt, cultivating a garden blooming with bright, colorful flowers. Kathy's most poignant poems were grounded in her compassionate and uncompromising love for her family. Throughout her life, she faithfully dedicated herself to nurturing family members through good days and tough times. She took great pleasure in family gatherings when she could bring loved ones together. Kathy especially treasured every moment with her children and grandchildren, and she cherished each opportunity to surround herself with them. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy (Johnson) Gorman. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Edward Judd; her sister, Karen Anderson; her son, Jeffrey Harder (Tracy); her daughter, Jennifer Hinman (Christopher); her stepson, Ross Judd; her grandchildren Gysiah, Micah, Fiona, and Ella; and many other family members who will all remember her forever with loving gratitude. A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10 am. at Fountain Hill Cemetery, Deep River, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Deep River Congregational Church. To share a memory of Kathy or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.