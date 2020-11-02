Kathy (Moleski) Thorpe, 61, of Southington, entered into eternal life on October 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a courageous fight with an illness. Kathy was married to her husband John for 33 blessed years. John is a Deacon at St. Aloysius and Immaculate Conception in Southington, and will always be grateful to Kathy for the lifelong faith and ministry partnership they shared together. Kathy was born in New Britain on March 18, 1959, daughter of Stanley and Connie (Colello) Moleski. She attended New Britain High School, and received her Associates Degree from Capital Community College. She was a pre-school and kindergarten paraprofessional who loved the children and their families she worked with. She spent most of her career, 20 years, at her home parish school, St. Dominic School in Southington. Along with that amazing community, Kathy was a part of so many others, including the ACTS retreat Ministry, Youth Ministry, Mom's groups, Magnificat, Bible Study and lots of special times on porches, backyards, restaurants, or other fun places with her friends and family. Kathy lived a blessed life full of Love, friendship, compassion, laughter, faith, and hope. In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her two sons, Justin of Charlotte, NC, and Jeremy, of Southington, her sister, Sandy Scanlan and husband John, brother-in-law, Frank Wood, brother-in-law Jody Thorpe and wife Jessica, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that she adored. Kathy was predeceased by her father Stanley, sister, Connie Wood, brother-in-law, Jeffrey, sister-in-law, Julie, and her in-laws, Jack and Joan Thorpe. Her sons were the greatest treasure and gift for her and John, as was the deep love that lives in both sides of their families. John, Justin and Jeremy would like to thank all the heroic and compassionate Hartford Hospital staff at Bliss 10 ICU and the ECMO program for the incredible care Kathy received there. They fought for her to the very end, and gave her family and friends time to share her journey, join together in prayer, and hope for miracles. We will be forever grateful for that gift of time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's name to two local causes that Kathy and John strongly supported: Southington Catholic School, Att: Tuition Assistance, 133 Bristol St, Southington CT 06489 or Southington Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave, Southington CT 06489. http://southingtonbreadforlife.org/
Walk-through calling hours will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Face coverings are required at all time. To the friends, family and community of Kathy, a LiveStream of the private Mass of Christian Burial will be available for viewing at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4551569
