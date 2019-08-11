Hartford Courant Obituaries
Kay A. Woodford

Kay A. Woodford, 74, of Granby, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a long illness. Born and raised in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late William and Anne (Hollis) Sears. Kay met her husband, Gordon, at the Appalachian Club's Nobel View in 1965 while they were both in college. She graduated from Lowell Teachers College with a degree in music education in 1967 and married Gordon that same summer. They moved to Granby in 1977 to raise their family. Over the years Kay was active in many civic affairs including the Granby 225 Celebration, the Jaycees and as organist and choir director of the West Granby Methodist Church. She retired in 2009 after almost 25 years as Director of Granby Recreation & Leisure Services. She was an avid bowler and a travel enthusiast. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Gordon Woodford, two daughters, Karen Woodford of Granby, Cheryl Woodford and her husband Al Goduti of Tiburon, CA, son Scott Woodford and his wife Joyce, grandchildren Brandon and Amanda, of Feeding Hills, MA, and step mother Phylis Sears of Shelbourne, NH. She also loved her dog Shelby and her granddogs Luca, Ruger and Stitch. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Donations may be made to the Granby Community Fund, www.granbycommunityfund.com or the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd, Granby, CT 06035. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
