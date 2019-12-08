Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye-Ruth Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye-Ruth Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaye-Ruth Riddle Obituary
Kaye-Ruth (Phelps) Riddle, of West Hartford, formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. She had been a resident of the Enfield community for several years and was the widow of Robert Storrs Riddle, who died in 1988. She is survived by her friends that were like family, Meg Sheehan and Patricia Albee and their families of West Hartford. Private services and burial will be held in the North Canton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Enfield Dial-A-Ride, 110 High St., Enfield, CT 06082. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye-Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -