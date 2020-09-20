Keith Antonio Perry, 56, of El Paso, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at University Medical Center of El Paso, TX. Born in Middletown CT on August 21, 1964, the first child of six, he was the son of Mr. Bobby & Olivia (Mention) Perry of Middletown, CT. Keith attended Middletown Public Schools and graduated from Vinal Technical High School. Keith was employed at Sargent Manufacturing in New Haven, CT for several years. He was a member of Cross Street A.M.E Zion Church for many years where he served as a Vice Chairman of the Stewards Board, President of the Men's Choir, Bible Study, and Facilitator of the Men's Bible Study at the Eddie Shelter in Middletown, CT. Keith sung with many Community Choirs and Quartets; He was a member of the Air Born MC Paratrooper Motorcycle Club of El Paso, TX; upon relocating El Paso, TX Keith joined Word of Life Ministries Church. Along with his parents, Keith leaves to cherish his memories through three sons, Julian Santos, of California, Terrez Perry of Middletown, CT, and Jamel Belin of Pamplico, SC; siblings, Barbara J. Perry of Dallastown, PA, William (Sandra) D. Perry of El Paso, TX, George (Leslie) W. Perry of Middletown, CT, Terry A. Perry of Hartford, CT and Jessica O. Perry of Palm Bay, FL; six grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:00 am at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT where the family requests during the drive up service you remain in your vehicles. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown CT. The family asks that masks and social distancing be adhered during all services. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
