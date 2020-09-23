1/
Keith D. Jackson
Keith D. Jackson, 57, of Rocky Hill, beloved best friend and lifelong partner of Kylene Moon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. His family will fondly remember him as a giving, loving, and caring man whose main focus was always his family. Keith went out of his way to make sure Kylene, their sons, Ky-Ja Moon and Najee Moon, and their grandsons, Aquan and Kaison Moon and Chance Peckham-Moon, were always taken care of, as they were his passion, and they have an ache in their hearts with his passing. His family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2-4 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
