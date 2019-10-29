Home

Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Keith Justin Bell, 68 of Bloomfield, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Keith was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, grew up in Fairfield, and was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Gertrude (Olson) Bell and his sister, Barbara Moskowitz. Keith has been married for 26 years to Eleanor M. Cooper and is survived by his two children, Katherine and her husband Ryan Eves, Scott and his wife Leslie. He adored his three grandchildren, Harper and Quinn Eves and Braxton Bell. He was also the proud Stepfather of Amy Burns and her husband Kevin, their children Declan and Liam Burns; Andrew Saltzman and his wife Leah Fitzgerald. Keith was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and was the sole proprietor of Benefit Plans Unlimited, a health insurance brokerage. He was a member of the Bloomfield Rotary and was named a Paul Harris Fellow, in recognition of his leadership in the community. Keith was a lifelong lover of music. He was a dedicated tenor and lead singer for 30 years with the Hartford Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus. He also loved listening to and following The Grateful Dead. If anyone knew Keith, they would know he was an avid New York Yankees Fan. He also enjoyed golf with friends and was a self-proclaimed "Pizza Connoisseur." Keith loved nothing more however, than just sitting beside his wife. Services will be held at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT, at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, followed by interment at Hartford Mutual Society Memorial Park in East Granby. A memorial period will be observed by the family immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation, which can be found at: www.mlb.com/Turn-2-Foundation/donate "Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Keith J. Bell, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2019
