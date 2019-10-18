Home

Keith Rennie, 67, formerly of South Windsor, departed this world on October 8th in San Diego, California, where he was happy never to be troubled by a flake of snow for almost 30 years. He graduated from South Windsor High School, attended the University of Tampa, and served in the United States Army. Keith loved sports, was a fine athlete and also a good golfer. He mastered the pole vault in high school, breaking his ankle only once. Keith inherited his support of the New York Yankees from his father, it became his own as a fan of the colorful Joe Pepitone during the team's dark years in the 1960s. He played the clarinet but preferred the guitar. Hullabaloo, Shindig, WDRC, and the Rolling Stones shaped his musical tastes. Keith was a constant reader and possessed a keen sense of contemporary culture. He never lost the gift of making friends wherever he went. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Ralph Rennie, and his brother Kurt. He is survived by his partner of many years, Nora Jones and her daughter Neva King, both of San Diego, his brother Kevin Rennie of South Windsor, and his cousin Karen Dunne, of Unionville. Keith was confirmed as an Episcopalian at St. Peter's Church in South Windsor and should now be enjoying the peace of God that passes all understanding.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
