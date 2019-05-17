Kelly J. (Lata) Mellen, 56, of Ellington, beloved wife of Richard B. Mellen Sr., died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Manchester, CT, on September 7, 1962, the daughter of Harry and Karen (Harvey) Lata. Kelly grew up in South Windsor and graduated from South Windsor High School with the Class of 1980. She married Richard Mellen on September 6,1986 and together they lived in Ellington for over 25 years. Kelly loved to travel and spend time at the beach. She enjoyed the water, kayaking, spending time in Maine and had a special place in her heart for vacations at Disney World. She was a wonderful mother, who enjoyed every moment she could with her children. A kind, caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and daughter, she fought breast cancer with courage, endless hope, and unbelievable strength for 22 years and will be dearly missed. Along with her husband Richard B. Mellen Sr., and her parents, Harry and Karen Lata of Ellington she leaves her son, Richard B. Mellen Jr., of Ellington; her daughter, Brianna Mellen of Ellington; and her sisters, Tracy Gale and her husband Greg of Ellington, Lori Peltier of San Francisco, CA, and Sherri Smith and her husband Greg of Tolland. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Funeral Service and burial will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at www.bcrf.org Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 17, 2019