It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Augustus Gordon, 87, of Windsor, CT. Beloved husband of Ivy, Kenneth passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by loving family and friends. Born March 23, 1932, in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Frederick Gordon and Indiana Brown, Kenneth was a Windsor resident for over 48 years and was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Windsor. Kenneth enjoyed a long career as a mason and was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen District Council of Connecticut. He enjoyed his career and continued to do projects around his home after he retired. He loved traveling, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family. Besides his spouse of 63 years, he is survived by his sons, Dennis and Nigel; daughter, Doris "Cindy" Mair and son-in-law Denworth "Paul"; brothers, Clavere and Dermoth (Nora) Brown; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other family members. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Vernon. Calling hour will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by the funeral service on Saturday, May 4 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 180 Park Ave Windsor, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019