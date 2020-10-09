1/2
Kenneth C. Dillon
1945 - 2020
Kenneth C. Dillon, of Bristol, beloved husband of Penelope (Sargis) "Penny" Dillon, died on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at home from complications of diabetes and Agent Orange. Ken was born on October 9, 1945 in Hartford and was a son of the late Elmer and Emma (Nowe) Dillon. He was raised in East Hartford graduating from East Hartford High School. After graduation, he enlisted to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served a tour of duty with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment in Vietnam in 1967 and in addition to earning the prestigious Combat Infantry Badge, he was also awarded the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with Campaign Star, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He worked for 25 years as the detail manager for Mitchell Auto Group in Simsbury before retiring. Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid card player. In addition to his wife of 25 years, Ken is survived by five children, Debora Landro and husband, Art of Jupiter, FL, Tammy Morrow and husband, Jeff of Ellington, Joanne Brown and fiancé, Bobby Rodgers of Simi Valley, CA, Kenneth Dillon, Jr. and wife, Karyn of Manchester, and Shaun Gallagher and Tania Holton of Bristol; a sister, Joyce Tonkin of Manchester; a brother-in-law John Sargis and his wife, Viji of Patterson, NJ; and a son-in-law, Rick Lee of Woodland Hills, CA; 16 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Jerry Dillon; daughter, Jackie Lee; parents-in-law, Sub and Betty Sargis; and brother-in-law, Glenn Tonkin. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (October 10, 2020) at 12 Noon at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home between 11 AM and 12 Noon prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Bristol Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Kenneth's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 9, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
