Kenneth C. Seely
1924 - 2020
Kenneth Charles Seely, 95, of Unionville, husband of the late Elaine (Fredette) Seely, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born December 14, 1924 in Rochester, NY son of the late Charles Edwin and May (MacLafferty) Seely and had lived in Unionville for 66 years. Kenny was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence University, Class of 1950, having received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Geology. Mr. Seely was the Superintendent of New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors for many years prior to his retirement. Kenny was a member of the Farmington Game Club and a Life Member of the Evening Star Masonic Lodge #101, having achieved the 32nd Degree. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and golfing and was a fan of UCONN Basketball, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Czernicki of Burlington; his son, Kent Seely and his wife Holly of Granby; his grandchildren, Jessica and Alison Czernicki of Bristol, Cameron Seely of Willimantic and Colin Seely of Denver, CO and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Seely and his son-in-law, Richard Czernicki. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Kenny's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
August 15, 2020
So many hunting, fishing and snowmobile memories. Also fond memories of neighborhood gormet dinners Friends since 1962. Like a brother . He is missed.
Tom and Annie Larsen
Friend
