Kenneth Charles Champagne Sr, 72, passed away peacefully the morning of May 7th, 2020 at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Merritt Island, Florida. It would take several dictionaries worth of words to adequately describe Ken; he was many different things to many different people. Husband, father, brother, Favorite Uncle (or F.U. as he preferred), Grumpy Grampy, loyal friend, business man, Troublemaker (notice the capital 'T' on that one), and restless traveler were just several of the labels he wore throughout his life. Of them all, the two words that Ken always felt most accurately described him were, simply, "family man." Ken was never shy about letting you know what a genius he was and, while he was known for his charm, quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor he was, truthfully, one of the smartest people one could meet. Ken found success in life through determination and hard work, retired young and enjoyed a dual life between Florida and Connecticut; a good cigar and a book or newspaper never far from his side. Ken leaves behind his wife, Thida Champagne; three sons, Ken Jr, Keith and Kyle; seven grandchildren; three siblings and almost too many nephews and nieces to count. He loved them all and was loved in return.



