Kenneth was born in Gardner, MA on October 17, 1928 to Leonard and Pauline (Debry) Akers and grew up in Worcester, MA. Ken graduated from North High School and Becker College, in Worcester. He was a Veteran of the Air Force serving during the Korean War as a Cryptocratic Operator. Ken is survived by Queen (Proctor) Akers his wife of 46 years, his daughters Valerie Myrick and Lewis (husband), and Alicia Akers, all of Hartford; brother Richard Akers of VA, a sister Phyllis Summers of TN, sister-in-laws JoAnn Akers of GA, Shirley Akers of MD, Daisy Montgomery of SC, Marjorie Jefferson and Atlee Feaster, both of MD, son-in-law David Swetz of MD. Ken also leaves behind two grandsons Zachary Lindsay and Naomi (wife) of VA, Nathaniel Lindsay and Amanda (wife) of GA, and three lovely great-grandchildren Elena, Eli, and Lincoln, a host of nieces and nephews, and a special family friend, Jim Tranficanti of CT. Special thanks to the staff at Avery Heights in Hartford. Ken was pre-deceased by brothers Clifton Akers and Phillip Akers and two children, who were taken far too soon, Duane Akers and Yvonne Swetz. The wake will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 10 AM, followed by service at 11 AM, both at Memorial Baptist Church, 142 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Flowers or donations to the church can be sent directly to Memorial Baptist. Visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019