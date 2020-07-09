1/2
Kenneth D. Bigos
1948 - 2020
Ken was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Joseph and Selina Bigos on Sept, 4, 1948. Ken passed away at UVA July, 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his sister Joanne Faith, and brothers Bobby and George Bigos and is survived by Jimmy Bigos. Ken was a member of the class of 1966 Johnathan Law High School Milford, Connecticut. Ken married Annette Marciano on August, 4, 1978. Ken was the proud father of 6 sons, Matthew, and as he referred to them the twins, Brandon (Missy) and Shawn (Kizzy) Joshua (Carmellita) Joseph and Kristopher Bigos, as well as "adopted" daughter Candice Guilmette. He treasured his 7 grandchildren, Gabriella, Angelina, Braden, Kasen, Zachary, Preston and Isley Bigos. And many beloved nieces and nephews. Ken was a nurturing gentle soul who loved people. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He worked many years managing grocery stores throughout Connecticut until he transferred to Virginia in 2006 where he would remain in the Staunton area. Ken was a dreamer and it was fitting that Dreamer by Kenny Rodgers was one of his favorite songs. Ken was a lifelong Red Sox, Dodgers, UCONN basketball fan... he loved sports, he would humor the one son who was a Mets fan. A memorial service for Ken will be Friday at 7 pm via zoom. Email Kenbigosmemorial@gmail.com for info. In Lieu of flowers a GoFundMe account has been set up for his end of life expenses.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
07:00 PM
via zoom
