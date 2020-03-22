|
|
Kenneth Davis Morrison III, died peacefully March 6, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital after a brief illness. His loving wife, Catherine Hart Morrison was by his side. He was born in Woodbury, Connecticut to Kenneth D. and Emma (Wrenko) Morrison. Raised in Ivoryton, Keni attended local schools and graduated from Valley Regional High School. He resided in Florida for a time and lived in Haddam Neck for the last 8 years. Keni was well known in the food and beverage community along the shoreline and worked at the Copper Beach and The Inn at Chester. He was also employed at Home Depot for a number of years and did roofing and carpentry. He was a talented guitar player and enjoyed wood carving, boating, and listening to the Grateful Dead, Joe Cocker and all Rock-n-Roll. Keni is fondly remembered as the purveyor of local jams and pickles at the Haddam Neck Fair and enjoyed gardening and puttering around the yard. As a young man he was an Eagle Scout and later became a 32nd degree Mason. Besides his wife, he is survived by his cousin, Lois Consovoy and her husband Barry of Boca Raton, Florida and step-daughter Mary Morton of Jay, Vermont. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Middlesex Health for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Haddam Neck Congregational Church. To share a memory of Keni, or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020