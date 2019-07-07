Kenneth Eugene Smith, 98, also known as Chief Stronghorse, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Manchester Manor. He was born in Orange, CT on February 13, 1921, son of the late Jennie and Charles Smith. He lived for many years in Portland, CT before moving to Manchester, CT. He was a World War II Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. As a sub chief of the Narragansett Tribe, he is best known for his endeavors to help preserve the culture and language of his people. He also strived to educate the public and to improve Indian affairs. His love for music led him to strum and sing in both Country Western and Blue Grass bands. He was a member of the Native Drum Society, the Ormont Post American Legion and the Hillstown Grange for many years. Stronghorse is survived by his son Gregory Smith and his wife Bessie, of Fairfax, VA, and Joy Millard of Manchester who was a daughter to him. He was predeceased by his companion of many years, Gladys Steiner. Friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT on Wednesday July 10th from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held July 11th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Union Hill Cemetery in Middle Haddam, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pomaquag Museum at 390 Summit Rd. Exeter, RI 02822 or Communitas, PO Box 358, Manchester, CT 06040 or the Hillstown Grange, 617 Hills St., East Hartford, CT 06118. On behalf of the family we wish to thank the entire staff at Manchester Manor for the loving care they gave to the Chief, with a special thank you to Laurie Charpentier. We also wish to thank the people of Communitas, who enriched his life with their love and support and brought him much joy by providing the ways & means to go out on trips. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019