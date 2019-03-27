Kenneth Leroy Farris, 86, a resident of Moyock, NC, passed away on March 22, 2019 after a long and fulfilling life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, father-in-law, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Ken was a native of Maine, born in the era of the Great Depression on September 2nd, 1932. He was raised in a small farm home in the town of Warren and graduated high school in 1950. From here, he served his country for six years as a U.S. Navy engineman, much of it during the Korean war. Upon his discharge, he relocated to Connecticut and drove tractor trailers for several companies before finding his niche as a diesel mechanic. In his final professional position, he served as the director of fleet maintenance and safety for Sweet Life Foods in Suffield, CT. After retirement, he relocated to Moyock, NC where he would reside for the remainder of his life. Ken was a stellar mechanic and all the family benefited from Dad's auto clinic. He enjoyed car restoration, his pride being a 1965 Mustang and later, a 1963 split window Corvette Stingray. He loved nature and the outdoors, often taking long walks. He was an avid reader, especially so where the topic was mechanical or engineering advancements. He was also an astute student of history and thoroughly enjoyed educating himself about the world that preceded his own. He was very active and was a hardworking and dedicated employee, as well as, a contributor to the community in which he lived. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Elaine; his parents Donald and Thelma; his sisters Mary, Marion, and Donna; his brother Lester; and his daughter, Donna. He is survived in life by his siblings Anthony and David; his children Teri, Kevin and his wife Angela, Kelly and her husband Robert, and Shawn. He was the proud grandfather of 7, Travis, Ashley, Michael, Ryan, Meghan, Abigail and Owen.The Farris family will hold a celebration of life followed by the commitment of Ken's remains to the earth. This celebration will take place in Tolland, Connecticut, date to be announced. Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Farris family. You may express online condolences to the family by visiting www.twifordfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary