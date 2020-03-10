|
Kenneth Fowler entered into eternal life on February 29, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1963 to Lillian McCarthy Fowler and Jessie Jones in Hartford, CT. A Celebration of his Life will take place Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Liberty Christian Church, 23 Vine Street, Hartford, CT; with Visitation from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Fowler family and view full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020