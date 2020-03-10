Home

Kenneth Fowle

Kenneth Fowle Obituary
Kenneth Fowler entered into eternal life on February 29, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1963 to Lillian McCarthy Fowler and Jessie Jones in Hartford, CT. A Celebration of his Life will take place Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Liberty Christian Church, 23 Vine Street, Hartford, CT; with Visitation from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Fowler family and view full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
