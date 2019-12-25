Home

Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 533-0341
More Obituaries for Kenneth Melley
Kenneth Francis Melley

Kenneth Francis Melley Obituary
Devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and justice advocate, died December 10. Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, MaryLou (Smith), children Mary Blissard, Susan Molinaro (Nick), Ken, Jr. (Mary), Chuck (Helena), 14 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Hartford, CT, Ken taught high school in Windsor. He championed teachers' rights locally then at the National Education Association, leading it to political formidability. Ken was a member of the National Democratic Institute's Board, and of Pilgrims After Christ. Ken was predeceased by parents William Melley and Kathleen Lineen, siblings William Jr, Edward, Eileen Marks, Kathleen Cunningham and John. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 25, 2019
