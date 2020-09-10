1/1
Kenneth G. Bensen
Kenneth "Ken" Bensen passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2020 at age 92. Ken was born on August 5, 1928 in Oak Park, Illinois; lived in Manchester, CT from 1951-2005; and ended his days in Westminster, CO. Ken is survived by Doris, his wife of 69 years of marriage and 86 years of friendship, four children, five grandchildren, two great granddaughters, and one great grandchild on the way. See his memorial website for more information and memorial donation links: ken-glenn-bensen.forevermissed.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
