Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Belgrade, ME
Kenneth Gibbs Jr.


1943 - 2019
Kenneth Gibbs Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Francis Gibbs, Jr., 76, a resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past year, formerly of Coventry, CT, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born May 7, 1943 in Waterville, ME to Kenneth and Muriel Gibbs, now deceased. Kenneth was a member of the First Congregational Church of Coventry, CT. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 30 plus years. His hobbies included fishing, golfing and boating. Ken was also an avid sports fan, following his beloved Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Uconn Huskies. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sue Gibbs of Fort Myers, FL; two loving children, Rhonda Adams and husband, Jeff of Punta Gorda, FL, and Rhett Gibbs and wife, Laura of Tolland, CT; sister, Janice Stetson of Winslow, ME; three grandchildren, Marissa, Amanda, and Emma; as well as five nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by a sister, Merlena Matthews. Graveside Committal Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belgrade, ME 04917. A Celebration of Life will be held in FL at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com Memorial Contributions in memory of Kenneth Francis Gibbs, Jr. are suggested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to The , PO BOX 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
