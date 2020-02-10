Home

PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
Kenneth Gustafson Obituary
Kenneth "Gus" Gustafson, 64, of Kensington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT as a result of heart failure. Born in New Britain, he was a former Plainville resident and a Kensington resident most of his life. He was formerly employed as a computer technician and loved to play golf. Surviving are his mother, Stacia Taricani; his step brother, David Taricani and his wife Dolores; his sister-in-law, Christine Gustafson; his nieces and nephews, Britta Gustafson, Erik Gustafson, Jess McDermott, and David Taricani; and a special cousin, Donna Moisuk. He was predeceased by his father Kenneth Gustafson, and by his brother, Gary Gustafson. Calling hours will be held from 1-3 PM on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with a memorial service conduced at 2:30 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy. Kensington. Private burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Please share a memory of Kenneth with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2020
