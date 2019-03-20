Home

Kenneth Pollard
Kenneth H. Pollard

Kenneth H. Pollard Obituary
Kenneth Howard Pollard, 90 years young, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on March 12th following a stroke. He was born on February 8, 1929, in Hartford, and became a lifelong resident of the East Hartford and Glastonbury communities with the exception of the years spent managing an inn on Cape Cod.Ken was a kind, big hearted man. His friendly spirit and fabulous people skills laid the foundation for the many years spent selling most everything – from automobiles to shoes, from pies to newspapers, from real estate to the last round at the old Diamond. He loved his many cars and loved being behind the wheel. His final working days were spent driving a school van. Making his rounds to spend time with others filled his retirement years. Ken was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. His loyalty to others was unbounded. There was always room on his lap for his twelve grandchildren and, more recently, his twelve – soon to be 14 – great grandchildren. His smile and good humor helped all of us have a better day each and every time we were in his company. Ken leaves behind his daughters Cynthia Roach of Glastonbury and Cheryl Pobutkiewicz of East Hartford and his son Michael Pollard of Farmington. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise Audrey (Abalan) Pollard, his son, Mark Pollard, his parents Florence (Goff) and Clarence Pollard, and his seven brothers and sisters. There are no calling hours. Family will hold a private celebration of Ken's life at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Ken by giving to Connecticut Children's Medical Center at give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. Please join us online at www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com and share your memories of Ken.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019
