Kenneth Jay Stowell, 81, of Hyannis, MA, formerly of Bluffton, SC, passed peacefully on June 11, 2020 surrounded by his heartbroken and blessed family. He was the eldest son of the late Stewart and Jean Stowell born April 12, 1939 in McKeesport, PA. Ken leaves his brothers Jim Stowell and John Stowell and an extended family of nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law. Ken married the love of his life, Margaret (Margy) Hamilton on Christmas Eve 1960. Together they had 4 children, Mary Ellen and James Flaherty of Longmeadow, MA, Michael and Wendy Stowell of Andover, CT, Carolyn and Craig Thiel of South Glastonbury, CT and Hyannis, MA and Joanne and Todd Audyatis of East Sandwich, MA. He leaves nine cherished grandchildren Cade, Keating, Cody, Liam, Connor, Will, Nolan, Cassidy and Maggie. Ken and Margy raised their children in Glastonbury, CT where he had a life-long career in sales. They later retired to Bluffton, SC and recently moved to the Cape to be closer to their beloved family. Ken was passionate about sailing his boat Seabring, UCONN Basketball, times with family, and traveling the east coast with his wife, in their RV. Ken embodied the philosophy to never criticize, condemn or complain. In lieu of flowers, Ken's family requests donations be made in his memory to Clara Barton Diabetes Center Campership Fund at www.bartoncenter.org or by mail The Barton Center for Diabetes Education, Inc. P.O. Box 356 North Oxford, MA 01537-0356. A private family service has been planned. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 13, 2020.
