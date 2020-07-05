Kenny was a good man. I remember when I first started at Bel Air as a new food service director .. he showed me the ropes. He was an awesome Chef and advisor to me! He always was very chatty and we loved that about him. He was a very smart man. He always challenged our knowledge with trivia. He was funny and selfless. He recently would talk about retiring lately and couldnt wait to spend his days with his wife Patty. He will definitely be missed our Bel Air family will never be the same without him. To Kennys wife and family my deepest condolences! Gone but never forgotten. ❤

Amber Garrison

Coworker