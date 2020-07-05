1/1
Kenneth Joseph GERVAIS
1960 - 2020
Kenneth Joseph Gervais, 60, of Wethersfield, loving husband of 34 years of Patricia (Cicerchio) Gervais, passed away suddenly, at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born Hartford on March 9, 1960 he was the son of the late Normand Joseph and Jean Marie (Ferguson) Gervais. Kenny grew up in Hartford's South End and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. Kenny was a talented chef working for many years at Casa Loma Restaurant, McLean Home and more recently at Bel-Aire Manor. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and especially loved golfing. Besides his wife Patricia, Kenny leaves behind his son Raymond Joseph Brunelle III and his wife Mary of Cromwell; brothers Thomas Gervais and his wife Cheryl of Wetherfield, Marcel Gervais and his wife Barbara of Wethersfield and sisters Linda Levesque and her husband James of East Hartford and Norma Madley of Rocky Hill and two cherished grandchildren David Brunelle and Raymond Brunelle, IV and one great granddaughter Hayden Anne Brunelle. In addition, Kenny had many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own children. He will also be missed by his many friends. Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
July 2, 2020
Kenny was a good man. I remember when I first started at Bel Air as a new food service director .. he showed me the ropes. He was an awesome Chef and advisor to me! He always was very chatty and we loved that about him. He was a very smart man. He always challenged our knowledge with trivia. He was funny and selfless. He recently would talk about retiring lately and couldnt wait to spend his days with his wife Patty. He will definitely be missed our Bel Air family will never be the same without him. To Kennys wife and family my deepest condolences! Gone but never forgotten. ❤
Amber Garrison
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
