Kenneth Joseph Gervais, 60, of Wethersfield, loving husband of 34 years of Patricia (Cicerchio) Gervais, passed away suddenly, at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born Hartford on March 9, 1960 he was the son of the late Normand Joseph and Jean Marie (Ferguson) Gervais. Kenny grew up in Hartford's South End and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. Kenny was a talented chef working for many years at Casa Loma Restaurant, McLean Home and more recently at Bel-Aire Manor. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and especially loved golfing. Besides his wife Patricia, Kenny leaves behind his son Raymond Joseph Brunelle III and his wife Mary of Cromwell; brothers Thomas Gervais and his wife Cheryl of Wetherfield, Marcel Gervais and his wife Barbara of Wethersfield and sisters Linda Levesque and her husband James of East Hartford and Norma Madley of Rocky Hill and two cherished grandchildren David Brunelle and Raymond Brunelle, IV and one great granddaughter Hayden Anne Brunelle. In addition, Kenny had many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own children. He will also be missed by his many friends. Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.