Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
St Mark's Church
Mystic, CT
1925 - 2019
Kenneth L. Adam Obituary
GROTON LONG POINT: Kenneth Lane Adam passed away on October 23, 2019 with the comfort of his family near. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1925 in Wethersfield Connecticut,the son of Kenneth A. Adam and Ethel May (Lane) Adam. Kenneth grew up in Wethersfield, graduating from Wethersfield High School. He also attended a year of post graduate classes at Tilton School in New Hampshire. He enlisted into the Army in March 1944, serving until 1946, in the Quartermaster Corps in France during World War II. After the war, he entered Babson College and received a BA degree in Business Administration. He married Nancy Jean Wahlberg in June 1949 in West Hartford, Connecticut, where they resided. Their two children, Lane H. Adam of Campton, NH and Deborah Jean Adam and her husband, Cameron Bortz of Groton, CT, survive Kenneth. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Mariah Lea Pfiffner and Wesley Adam Pffifner who spent many hours with their grandfather. Kenneth worked in office administration positions in various manufacturing companies in the Hartford area until his retirement when Kenneth and Nancy moved to the Mystic, CT area. Nancy passed away in 2007. One of his hobbies was genealogy, for which he has left a comprehensive record for future generations. He has very proud of his deep New England roots being a Mayflower descendant. His family will miss him, while quiet and steadfast, he had a dry sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to an animal shelter of your choice or to St Mark's Church in Mystic, CT. A service will be held on October 29, 2019 at 4:00 PM at St Mark's Church in Mystic, CT, to be followed by a gathering at the Oyster Club, Mystic, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
