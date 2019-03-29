Home

Kenneth L. Criscitelli Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Louis Criscitelli, 76, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA. He was born on July 5, 1942 in Springfield, MA, son the of late Anthony J. and Mary M. (Rutherford) Criscitelli and was a life-long resident of Enfield. Prior to retiring, Kenny owned and operated a hair salon Vogue Coiffures for 40 years. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing with his buddies, coaching, a good joke and lots of laughs, and was an avid NY Yankees & Giants fan. Kenny is survived by his three sons; Anthony Criscitelli of Mechanic Falls, ME, Marc Criscitelli of Wilbraham, MA, and Jason Criscitelli of Oxford, ME, his three beloved grandchildren; Haley, Connor and Ryan Criscitelli. He is also survived by his two siblings; Pamela Johnson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Carmine Criscitelli of Somersville, CT, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother George Criscitelli.His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, Enfield (Please meet at church.) Interment will be at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence message or more info visit: www.brownefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2019
