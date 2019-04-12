Home

Kenneth Lawrence McBride Obituary
Kenneth Lawrence McBride, 76, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on January 27, 1943, son of the late Theodore McBride, Sr. and Bertha (Lowe) McBride, he was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1961. After high school, Kenneth continued his education at Central Connecticut State University where he studied biology and chemistry before leaving to enlist in the US Army in 1965. Kenneth served in a US Army medical research lab during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in February, 1967. He returned to Hartford and worked at Cigna Insurance Company in Hartford as a computer programmer for 15 years and retired in 2004. He was a longtime active parishioner of St. Michael Parish in Hartford where he sang in the church choir for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his favorite sports and spending time with his family. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Denise Burton-McBride of East Hartford; his children, Jeffrey McBride of Hartford and Kendra L. Tiggle and her husband George of Niskayuna, NY; two brothers, Richard McBride of Waterbury and Anthony "Tony" McBride of Willimantic; three sisters, Janet McBride and Shellene McBride both of Hartford, and Donna McBride and her significant other, Victor Johnson of Windsor; three grandchildren, Kayla McBride of West Hartford, Kailee Tiggle of Niskayuna, NY, and Hayden McBride of Hartford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by five brothers, Theodore McBride, Jr., Roger McBride, Walter McBride, Lester McBride, and Joseph McBride; and four sisters, Barbara DeClaybrook, Linda Ann McBride, Charlotte McBride, and Marilyn Mayes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, April 15, 11 a.m., at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019
