Kenneth "Ken" M. Houle, 67, of Bristol, husband of Marcia (Crupo) Houle, passed away on June 6, 2019 at his home. Born on August 24, 1951 in Waterbury, CT, he was a son of the late Henry and Edith (Solomita) Houle. For over 35 years, Ken taught special education. He started his teaching career in Wilmington, VT. After a few years teaching in Vermont, he returned to Connecticut to teach at the Institute of Living, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, and the New Britain school system where he retired from. Ken was very passionate about music, concert going and day trips with his family and friends. He enjoyed taking photographs and was content to share them with anyone gracious enough to look at them with him. There were only two other things that Ken loved as much as his family-his dog Rico a rescue from Puerto Rico, and his beard. Besides his wife Marcia, Ken leaves three daughters and two sons-in-law Jessica and Patrick Brockett of East Haven, CT, Melissa Houle of Coventry, CT, and Becky and Matt Prigge of South Burlington, VT; a brother Richard Houle and his spouse Frank Pascuzzi of Nanuet, NY, and two nephews Jason and Geoff Ricciardelli. Ken was predeceased by his sister Pamela D. Bosco. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 12pm, at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held Monday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.facebook.com/saveasato.