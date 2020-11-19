1/1
Kenneth M. House
Kenneth M. House, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at Jefferson House in Newington with his loving family at his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jeane Kask House, his brother, Wesley House and sister, Marion Speth. Ken leaves behind his three daughters, Susan Marino (Albert) of Wethersfield, Pamela House of Newington and Karen Appleton (David) of Reading, VT. Ken was born on April, 24, 1929 at Hartford Hospital, the son of Frederick and Lydia Maylott House and spent his formative years with extended family in the New Park Avenue section of Hartford, where as a family they were active members of the Grace Episcopal Church community. Ken graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1947. He began a long career in the insurance industry at the Scottish Union and then the Hartford Insurance Group, where he retired after 25 years. Ken always took great pride in supporting the community. For almost 30 years, he was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church, holding several lay positions including Superintendent and Director of Religious Education. He was a Free Mason for over fifty-eight years, Sequin Lodge #140, Newington. With great joy he served as Scoutmaster of Troop 85-Wethersfield and very proud that several young men attained the rank of Eagle Scout under his guidance. Ken was an avid gardener – spending summers growing tomatoes and other vegetables that were enjoyed by family and friends. His love for gardening continued as a resident at Jefferson House, known as the "Head Gardener" he planted the spring flowers on the back patio for all to enjoy. Throughout his lifetime, Ken enjoyed many hobbies including model railroading, stamp and coin collecting and woodworking. For his retirement, he built a workshop in the basement where spent time building clocks. He would often be found with his toolbox headed to help a neighbor or daughters for home repairs. He was an avid sports fan of the New York Yankees, UCONN Women's Basketball team and especially proud to be a charter season ticketholder of the Hartford Whalers, where he and Jeane spent many winter nights in the Hartford Civic Center seated in Section 108. Ken was most happy to share time with his granddaughters Elizabeth, Sarah, Lindsay and Grace. The girls always cherished their special moments with Grandpa especially when playing cards, building puzzles and challenging him to another round of Battleship or Monopoly. The family wants to especially thank the dedicated and compassionate caregivers of Jefferson House and Cedar Mountain Commons for their loving support over the past several years. There will be a graveside service on Friday (November 20) at 12:15 p.m. at Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Ken with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
November 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
