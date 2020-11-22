1/1
Kenneth M. House
Kenneth M. House, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at Jefferson House in Newington with his loving family at his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jeane Kask House, his brother, Wesley House and sister, Marion Speth. Ken leaves behind his three daughters, Susan Marino (Albert) of Wethersfield, Pamela House of Newington and Karen Appleton (David) of Reading, VT. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the full obituary or share a memory of Ken with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Susan, Pam & Karen,
Our thoughts are with you at this very sad time. We will pray for your entire family.
Hugs
Marie Joanis
Kim Joanis
November 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
Amanda Bill
November 19, 2020
Condolences to the House family. I worked with Ken at The Norwich Scottish Union Insurance Co. in the early 60's. It was a pleasure to have Ken as a colleague. He was a well liked gentleman. Sorry for your loss.

Jordan Santilli
Manhattan, New York
Coworker
November 19, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Mr. House the few months before the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic. I can honestly say he was one of the funniest down to earth men I ever met. Whenever I would show up to volunteer he would most times be sitting in the lounge room around this big table we would have these big card games at. I would always say “how are you doing today Ken?” And with his fiery whit, he’d say always have the same answer “oh just business as usual.” It was the way he said things that I couldn’t help but just laugh out loud. I will forever miss him, I learned a lot about card games from him which I will carry forward for the rest of my life. I thought about him often over the past few months I was unable to go to Jefferson. My heart goes out to him and his family, may he be at peace.
Daniel Roy
Friend
