Kenneth M. House, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at Jefferson House in Newington with his loving family at his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jeane Kask House, his brother, Wesley House and sister, Marion Speth. Ken leaves behind his three daughters, Susan Marino (Albert) of Wethersfield, Pamela House of Newington and Karen Appleton (David) of Reading, VT. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the full obituary or share a memory of Ken with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.