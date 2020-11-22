I had the pleasure of working with Mr. House the few months before the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic. I can honestly say he was one of the funniest down to earth men I ever met. Whenever I would show up to volunteer he would most times be sitting in the lounge room around this big table we would have these big card games at. I would always say “how are you doing today Ken?” And with his fiery whit, he’d say always have the same answer “oh just business as usual.” It was the way he said things that I couldn’t help but just laugh out loud. I will forever miss him, I learned a lot about card games from him which I will carry forward for the rest of my life. I thought about him often over the past few months I was unable to go to Jefferson. My heart goes out to him and his family, may he be at peace.

Daniel Roy

Friend