Kenneth Martin McGraw
Kenneth M. McGraw, 76, beloved husband of Mary (McGurty) McGraw, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in West Hartford to the late George and Helen (Cleary) McGraw, and was a lifelong resident of Newington before spending his last few years in South Carolina with his family. Kenny was employed by Wesleyan University in Middletown for 32 years and was a member of the Newington Knights of Columbus. Kenny always loved entertaining his friends and family during the holidays and around the pool. He also enjoyed spending time landscaping and taking care of his lawn. Kenny was a devoted husband, father and a loving grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Kenny is survived by his wife Mary, his son and daughter-in-law Shaun and Concetta, his loving daughter Laurie, and his two beloved grandchildren Jonathan and Sophia McGraw. Kenny is also survived by his dear sister Joan Stanco and her husband Ted and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Hospice of SC and his wonderful caretakers for all their love and support. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Newington CT Humane Society at www.cthumane.org/donate. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a memory with the family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
July 19, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
