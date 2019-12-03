Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Kenneth Mason Caddick

Kenneth Mason Caddick Obituary
Kenneth Mason Caddick, age 66, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a long illness. Kenny, born in Bristol, was a lifelong resident of Farmington. He was an avid Bass fisherman and also belonged to the Northwest CT Sportsmen's Association. Kenny was best known for his love of music. He played bass guitar for several bands in Connecticut. Kenny was highly respected for his knowledge of sound and musical equipment. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Mason Caddick of Farmington, his sister, Sally and her husband Roland Lariviere, nephews Benjamin and Samuel and his niece Marney Lariviere of Harwinton. He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth W. Caddick. The family would like to send a special thank you to the VNA of Bristol. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Thursday (Dec. 5) from 5:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
