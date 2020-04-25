|
|
Kenneth Merwin Spring, long-time resident of East Hartford, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Ken was born and raised in Hartford and graduated from Buckeley High School. At age 17 he joined the Merchant Marines where he served as radio operator on the transport ship Pierre de Solei during WWII. His shipmates nicknamed him "Sparky", and he was the first on board to learn via Morse Code that the War had ended and gladly relayed the good news to his shipmates. Ken met his wife Rita in 1955 at a summer-stock production of "Finnian's Rainbow". They were married in 1956 at the former Hockanum United Methodist Church in East Hartford and settled in Glastonbury to start a family. They later moved to East Hartford. Ken worked as a security guard at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford for 30 years serving at the main plant, Wilgoose Labs and the Research Center. He was also an entrepreneur in many ventures and was a gifted salesman. In retirement, Ken joined the choir of the Hockanum United Methodist Church where he often sang solos. His favorite hymns were "How Great Thou Art" and "Great is Thy Faithfulness". Ken loved to sing and would often serenade family and friends at any moment. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He had a vast repertoire of jokes to fit any occasion to entertain or lighten the mode. He enjoyed the "Jumble" word puzzles, watching old movies and TV shows, boxing matches, horse racing, and "America's Got Talent." Ken was friendly, encouraging and had a positive attitude and a great smile. He loved spending time with family and friends sharing good conversation over a good cup of coffee. He also enjoyed phone visits and sharing a "virtual cup of coffee" with you. He loved sweets, especially chocolate and Werther's Original candies and loved to share them with you. His favorite thing to do was sit with Rita on their glider bench in the front yard, holding hands, enjoying each other's company, and relaxing together. Ken was loving and kind and will be greatly missed. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rita and his children; Linda (Spring) and Gary Therrien, Lauri Spring, Keith and Beth Spring, Karin (Keith) and Christopher Dutton, David and Heather Keith, and grandchildren Kaitlyn and Cassidy Spring, Kacey and Kadie Dutton and Daniel Keith, and his brother-in-law Albert Keith. Ken was predeceased by his parents Harold G. and Veronica (Lisiecka) Spring, and his brothers George, Wilbur and Robert Spring. The family thanks the staff of Manchester Manor for their kind and compassionate care of Ken and his family, and thanks to the staff of D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel for their kindness and compassion in handling arrangements. A special thanks to Pastor Billy Greene for his spiritual care for our family. Due to COVID-19 there are no calling hours and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the . To honor Ken, say a kind word, sing a song, and offer a smile to all you meet. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020