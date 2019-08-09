Home

Kenneth Milton Browne

Kenneth Milton Browne Obituary
Kenneth M. Browne, 79, passed away quietly in his sleep on August 5, 2019. Ken was born on March 22, 1940 in Binghamton, NY, son of the late Anna (Vyniauskas) Browne and Milton Kenneth Browne. A graduate of Torrington High School and Manchester Community College, residing in the Manchester/Bolton area until moving to Brooksville, Fl. He was a machinist for over 30 years. Ken loved the outdoors, gardening, antiquing and going for drives in the countryside. He was predeceased by his loving second wife Brenda Hutchinson Browne and is survived by his children, Paula Fletcher and her husband Michael of South Windsor, CT; Ken Browne and his wife Susan of Hebron, CT, their mother and first wife Jean Browne Buceivicius of East Hartford, CT. Along with his beloved grandchildren – Darcy, Spencer, Emily, Austin, Dale, and Peyton.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
