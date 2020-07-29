Kenneth P. Bierut, 74, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family Monday, July 27 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 30, 1946 to Helen and Adolph Bierut and lived in Canton most of his life. He graduated from Canton High School in 1964, where he lettered in three sports. He maintained his love of scholastic sports and attended local area games throughout the years. Following high school, he attended CCSU until joining the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant following completion of Artillery OCS. He spent the remainder of his military career stateside developing and leading a training program for the state-of-the-art automated fire direction center at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, where he met his wife, Ann. Ken and Ann married in 1969 and later had three children. After Ken was discharged from the army, he spent the next 40 years working for Aetna, The Hartford and Mass Mutual as an internal management consultant and process improvement specialist. He was widely recognized for his ability to organize and implement complicated processes which were widely applied throughout those companies. Ken believed in giving back to the community where he lived. Because of his love of sports, he spent many years as a little league coach and girls' soccer referee for his children's teams. As a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, he served two terms on the vestry. He served on the Canton Water Pollution Control Board and the Board of Directors of the Rivers' Edge Condo Association. He was an avid fisherman who was frequently seen along the Farmington River. He caught many fish, but was mostly dedicated to "catch and release." Above all, Ken was a dedicated family man who loved his wife and children dearly. His greatest enjoyment was family holiday gatherings and all the things associated with being a husband and father – band concerts, school plays, wrestling tournament weekends, and summer vacations at the beach. Ken and Ann enjoyed traveling. They visited many places in the U.S. with their family and later traveled extensively throughout Europe. Ken is survived by his wife, Ann, their children Brian, Michael and Kelly Bierut, his mother Helen, his brother David, sister-in-law Lynne Archer and her husband Russ, and nephews and nieces Devon Bierut, Adam Archer, Chelle McGowan, and Melissa and Paul Hendrick. A Memorial Service will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 31st closing with military honors. To attend, please RSVP by visiting Ken's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
. Ken and his family would like to thank Dr. Elias and the Hartford Healthcare team who cared for him during the last two years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109.