1/1
Kenneth R. Taylor
1928 - 2020
October 22, 1928 - August 31, 2020 Kenneth R. Taylor, 91, of Middletown, CT, died Monday, August 31, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Helen Bascetta Taylor for the last 64 years. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT October 22, 1928, son of the late Harry Taylor and Leona Reddit Taylor. He was a volunteer fire fighter for the Eagleville Fire Department from 1944 to 1946. Proudly served in the US Navy from 1946 to 1947 in Tsing Tao China and served in the US Army from 1948 to 1954 in Augsburg, Germany. When he returned to the states after his military service, he started his career as a welder at Pratt & Whitney and retired from Ward Manufacturing in Manchester, CT. Kenneth enjoyed being outdoors, particularly working out of his garage at home. He thoroughly enjoyed his yearly travels to Myrtle Beach, SC and trips to the shore line for his favorite meal at Lenny & Joes Fish Tail. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Szarzanowicz and her husband Ted and their beloved daughter, Alycia Szarzanowicz of Newington, CT. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 A.M. at The D'Angelo Funeral Home 22 South Main St., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 10-11 A.M. Masks and social distancing apply.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 3, 2020.
