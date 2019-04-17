Kenneth L. Rund, 87, of New Britain, died Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at an area convalescent home. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Emil and Bernadette (Murphy) Rund, he was a lifelong resident. A long time employee of Fafnir Bearing Co, he retired in 1992. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Greylish Council, an avid golfer at Stanley Golf Course and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.Mr. Rund is survived by two sons, Raymond and his wife, Joann Rund, of Enfield, Richard Rund of Manchester, a daughter in law, Kathleen Winters; four grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Kevin and Olivia; a brother, Ronald Rund of New Britain and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Monday (April 22, 2019) with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church) 655 East St.New Britain at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.





