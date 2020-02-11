Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map

Kenneth W. Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Hawkins, 90, of Springfield, MA, beloved husband of Ruth A. (Graham) Hawkins peacefully passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MA. Born January 1, 1930 in Hartford, CT son of the late John and Gertrude (Baskerville) Hawkins. He was a loving and compassionate husband, father, son, uncle and friend and his love for family was unconditional. He was very much loved by all and will be dearly missed. Kenneth grew up in Suffield, CT and was a graduate of Suffield Academy. Shortly after graduating he went on to proudly serve in the US Army during the Korean War. Kenneth has had a very distinguished career. After the war, he was devoted to helping people from various backgrounds in human and social services. His dedication to working with people struggling with substance abuse led him to become a volunteer for Ethos 1 (substance abuse treatment program) and later became Program Manager. In 1980 he was appointed Program Director for Northern Educational Services in Springfield, MA and worked there for over 30 years before retiring. At the age of 62, Kenneth received his Master of Education from Cambridge College in 1992. In that same year, in recognition of his outstanding achievements he was the recipient of the Clara Temple Leonard Award from the Human Service Forum. An avid sports fan (Patriots and Celtics in particular), Kenneth was also an amateur photographer and videographer. Besides his wife Ruth, he is survived by a daughter, Roxanne Hawkins of Los Angeles, CA; three step-sons, Andrew Grace of Boston, MA, Michael Grace and David Grace both of Springfield, MA; two sisters, June Henton of Glastonbury, CT, Audrey Hawkins of West Suffield, CT; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six siblings, Shirly Hawkins, Sherman Hawkins, Hope Berry, Nelson Hawkins, Alfred Hawkins, and Ronald Hawkins. His family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield, CT followed by an 11:30 a.m. service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield, CT. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now