Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Hester


1929 - 2020
Kenneth W. Hester Obituary
Kenneth Worthington Hester, 90, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at Kimberly Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Kenneth was born May 16, 1929 in Oxford, North Carolina; he was the son of the late Frank and Jesse (Hargove) Hester. He was an avid reader, who enjoyed history, cooking, jazz and the University of Connecticut Women's Basketball. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of the American Legion McKinney King Post 142. He served as a founding member of the Carpe Diem Social Fraternity, and the Hartford Jazz Society. Ken graduated from Weaver High School in 1947. Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the Army, he went on to earn an Associates Degree in HVAC. He worked for the State of Connecticut in the Prison System as Master Steamfitter until his retirement. He is survived by his loving sister, Dorothy (Hester) Lambert of Windsor CT, his niece Pamela and husband John Lobon (Bloomfield), nephews Donald Lambert and wife Beverly (Bloomfield), Dennis Lambert and wife Linda (Maryland) and John Barrett (North Carolina), along with a host of great nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his siblings, Vivian (Hester) King, Ruth (Hester) Mansfield and Nathaniel Hester. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00AM – 1:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Hester family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020
