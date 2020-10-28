1/
Kenneth W. LaMarr
1954 - 2020
Kenneth W. LaMarr, 65, of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on October 22, 2020 from cancer. Kenneth was born on December 14, 1954 to Herman LaMarr and Lucille (Formica) LaMarr of Cromwell, Connecticut. He graduated from Cromwell High School in 1972. After graduation and throughout his life he enjoyed a career as an auto body repair man and a welder. He had a passion for building motorcycles, fixing cars and maintaining his home with do-it-yourself projects. He was always thought of as the man, the father, who could fix anything. Kenneth was predeceased by his father, Herman, his mother, Lucille, and his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his former spouse, Deborah LaMarr, his three daughters, Katie (LaMarr) Pavia, Brittany LaMarr, Kelly LaMarr, and six grandsons, Gabriel, Jacob, Zachary, Maddox, Zaiden and Alexander. Kenneth was a private person all throughout his life. There will be no services held, at Kenneth's request. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, should be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, 617 Main Street, PO Box 398, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
