Kenneth W. Theroux, 88, of Avon, the husband of Marth (O'Dell, Upton) Theroux died on July 20, 2020 at Apple Rehab. Ken leaves a daughter, Delphine Cyr and her husband Don of South Glastonbury, a granddaughter Delphine Garneau of Boston, a step son Richard Upton of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., nephews Steven Theroux of New Hampshire, William Stuttard, of Riverside, R.I. and nieces Susan Theroux of Providence, R.I. and Linda Dinda of Cape Cod, MA. Ken was predeceased by his daughter Jeanette Garneau and her husband Pierre Garneau. Ken was born on December 7, 1931 in Providence, R.I. and lived in Connecticut for over 50 years. He graduated from La Salle Academy in Providence and the University of Rhode Island. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controller during the Korean War and had a long career in Human Resources with United Technologies, working in several divisions. Ken was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan and read history when ever he could find the time. Ken had a great sense of humor and was a great storyteller, he loved the Beatles and knew a great deal about music and world history. What a generous, kind loving man. I loved him dearly, as we did his girls, Delphine, and Jinny. We enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially Paris and Athens, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and vacationing in Florida, Nantucket, and various Rhode Island beaches. He loved his life. Per Ken's request there will be no services at this time. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
