Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Weedall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Weedall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Weedall Obituary
9/6/1946-4/15/2019Ken Weedall passed away on April 15, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC, he formerly lived in Farmington, CT. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Elaine, sons Mark of Jacksonville, FL Kevin of Lauderhill, FL, sister Janice Matava (Mike) of Simsbury, mother-in-law Margaret Hein of Farmington, a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a long time friend, Tom Dolan of Wichita, KS.Memorial donations can be made to or Toys For Tots. Myrtle Beach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.